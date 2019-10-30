0 Metro Atlanta animal shelters facing adoption crisis. Can you help?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crisis situation is unfolding inside the DeKalb County and Fulton County animal shelters.

Volunteers told Channel 2's Sophia Choi if more pets don't find homes, their no-kill shelters may have to put some of them down.

Karen Hirsch, spokeswoman for Lifeline Animal Project, said the shelters are overwhelmed with kittens, dogs, cats and puppies -- mostly strays.

"Just last week, we had 358 animals come in, in one week," Hirsch said.

Despite the full cages, the hallways of the shelter have been mostly empty of people looking to adopt.

Choi spoke to Jonathan Douthit, who was looking to bring home a dog.

TRENDING STORIES:

"I'm a dog lover, so I just wanted to try it out," Douthit said.

Another woman, who did not identify herself, said she wanted to find a cat.

"If she's not gone, I'm going to get her," the woman told Choi, pointing out the cat she wanted to take home.

The shelters are so full, they're offering free adoptions through Sunday.

"This time of year is a slow time of year for adoptions. Typically, people are busy getting ready for Thanksgiving, kids are back in school. So, people typically don't come in and adopt as much," Hirsch said.

Even if you can't adopt, you can still help by fostering a pet, if even for just a few days.

Hirsch said without more animals headed to homes, the no-kill shelters may be forced to make a drastic decision.

"We've been at no-kill (status) for a while, but because of this situation, we're not going to be able to maintain that unless people come in and help us out," Hirsch said.

If you would like to donate to Lifeline Animal Project or learn more about adopting a pet, you can click here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.