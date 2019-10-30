DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a plane has crashed near an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
Firefighters say they are responding to the scene.
The DeKalb County Police Department said they are responding to "possible plane crash near I-85 & Clairmont."
We have multiple crews headed to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this breaking story
Media Alert: DKPD are responding to a possible plane crash near I-85 & Clairmont. We'll have more updates as they come. #DKPD— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 30, 2019
