FREEZE WARNING: Very chilly start to Friday morning

ATLANTA - Grab your heaviest winter coat because this morning is a chilly one.
Temperatures are in the 30s right now. Yesterday we were in the 70s.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how cold it will be throughout the weekend, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.
Temps are in the 30s right now across the board across north Georgia -- I'm tracking a chilly Friday afternoon -- at 4:30am on Channel 2! @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 1, 2019
The City of Atlanta opened an emergency warming center Thursday night because of the frigid weather.
The Old Adamsville Recreation Center will remain open until 10 a.m. Friday.
The City will open an emergency warming center at 9:00 p.m. today in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Men, women & children are welcome. Contact 404-615-4955 for more info. pic.twitter.com/d0mlmgRNAh— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 31, 2019
