FREEZE WARNING: Very chilly start to Friday morning

    ATLANTA - Grab your heaviest winter coat because this morning is a chilly one. 

    Temperatures are in the 30s right now. Yesterday we were in the 70s.

    A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

    The City of Atlanta opened an emergency warming center Thursday night because of the frigid weather.

    The Old Adamsville Recreation Center will remain open until 10 a.m. Friday.

     

