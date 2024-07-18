Biden campaign accuses J.D. Vance of “refusing” to debate Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Biden campaign is accusing J.D. Vance of “refusing” to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to reports from ABC News, the Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director for Vice President Harris, Brian Fallon, released a statement saying former president Donald Trump chose Vance “specifically” for his debating skills.

But now, he claims Vance is backing away from a debate.

“Donald Trump is the one whose campaign said he would debate “anytime, anyplace” and who picked JD Vance specifically for his debating skills,” said Fallon.

As he continued, he said Vance is “backing off” the debate after a new leak showed Vance’s support for an abortion ban.

“Now suddenly right after a new leak showing his support for a nationwide abortion ban, Vance is backing off a debate against Vice President Harris, who has spent the last two years prosecuting the case on behalf of reproductive freedom,” he continued.

Fallon said the debate has been a discussion for months.

“This debate has been discussed for two months now. If JD Vance is unwilling to defend the Trump-Vance record on the debate stage, he should just say so,” said Fallon.

Earlier Wednesday, ABC News reported that Vice President Harris released a video saying that Vance would only be loyal to Trump.

“Make no mistake: J.D. Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country,” stated Harris in the video, according to ABC News.

On Wednesday night, Vance took the stage for the first time as he accepted his nomination for vice president alongside Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

