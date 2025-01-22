Australian Open: No. 21 Ben Shelton defeats Lorenzo Sonego, will face No. 1 Jannik Sinner in semifinals

The 2025 Australian Open semifinals are set. Wednesday's matches finalized the opponents, and there is one American left standing in men's singles: 22-year-old Ben Shelton.

Shelton, the No. 21 seed, won a grueling quarterfinal against unseeded cinderella Lorenzo Sonego, defeating him 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4). Sonego and Shelton were well-matched as competitors and every set was hotly contested, right down to the tiebreak at the end. And anyone wondered how 29-year-old Sonego, currently ranked No. 55 in the world, made it to the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his entire career, all they had to do was watch. Sonego had been making extraordinary points over the entire tournament.

But on Wednesday, points like that weren't enough for Sonego to get past Shelton. Shelton has been a slowly simmering talent on the tour for the past few years, and now he seems poised to boil over and maybe even muscle his way closer to the top of the ATP rankings.

Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 seed and defending Aussie Open champion, had an easier time against No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur. As the last Australian standing both men's and women's singles, the crowd was firmly on de Minaur's side, but Sinner still cruised to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win in under two hours.

Now Shelton, appearing in his second career Grand Slam semifinal and first Australian Open semifinal, will have to face down the world No. 1. And unfortunately, history is not on his side. Sinner has played 14 Americans in Grand Slam tournaments, and defeated each and every one of them. Though the odds are stacked against him, Shelton will try to get a win for the USA and make it into his first-ever Grand Slam final.

Then, of course, in the final Shelton will have to play either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev, who face off in the semis on Friday.