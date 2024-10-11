1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

COLORADO — One person was killed and officials were working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.

The elevator descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek had a mechanical problem around 500 feet (152 meters) beneath the surface, creating a “severe danger for the participants” and one person was killed, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said at a press conference.

Twelve people are still at the bottom of the mine, which is about 1,000 feet (305 meters) beneath the surface. They are in safe conditions and in communication with authorities, said Mikesell. Rescuers were working to get the elevator back online.

Mikesell declined to identify the victim or say how they died. Two children were involved but it was unclear if they were among those who were trapped.

Eleven people who were riding the elevator were rescued, Mikesell said. Four had minor injuries. The sheriff did not elaborate on how they were injured or the nature of the elevator’s mechanical problems.

The sheriff said they could rescue the trapped group by rope if necessary, but were hoping to get the elevator system safely working. The state was sending an elevator expert to the scene.

“We want to inspect it, make sure it’s safe before bringing them back up with it,” Mikesell said. “We do have a plan B and a plan C already set in place with rescue officers.”

Authorities were communicating with the trapped group with radios, but the group had not been told the extent of the problem with the elevator, according to Mikesell, who added, “That’s because I want to keep people calm.”

Among those trapped was a member of the family mining operation who has mine rescue experience, Mikesell said.

Responders were trying to asses if the damage done to the elevator could lead to another failure before they send it back down. The elevator ride typically takes about two minutes, travelling about 500 feet (152 meters) per minute, according to the mine’s website.

Mikesell said the last time there was an incident was in the 1980s but did not say what had happened.

Mines operated as tourist attractions in Colorado must designate someone to inspect the mines and the transportation systems daily, according to the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. Mikesell said he didn’t know the date of the last inspection. Records of the inspections weren’t immediately available online.

Gov. Jared Polis said the state was sending resources, including a mine rescue team.

“We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation,” Polis said in a statement.

The mine opened in the 1800s and was closed in the 1960s, but still operates tours. The mine’s website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 1,000 feet into the earth. It says visitors can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located in the Rocky Mountains southwest of Colorado Springs.

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.

