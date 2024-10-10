GA high school football player dies after medical emergency, family says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County football player has died more than a week after his family says he had a medical emergency at school.

Finley Kruchten suffered a “massive pulmonary embolism” while in class at Denmark High School on Oct. 1, according to his family’s GoFundMe page. He was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital and then to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

On Wednesday, Kruchten’s family confirmed on their Caring Bridge page that the 17-year-old died.

“Finley has always been a helper. He was kind to everyone. We know Finley would want to help as many people as possible, so we are working with LifeLink on the process and timeline for organ donation, so Finley can continue to bless others. We will update when we have more information in Finley’s celebration of life,” his mother Veronica wrote.

“We have been blessed with the most wonderful children and I am forever grateful that I have the privilege of being their mom. Remember to honor Finley by moving forward with Love,” she added.

Kruchten played football for the Danes. His coaches posted a tribute on Instagram late Wednesday.

“It’s not many times in life you come across players like Finley Kruchten or better yet people like him,” the post reads. “There will never be another Finley Kruchten but if we all exemplified some of his traits the world would be even better. Though our Danes family is hurting right now, Fin would want us to be stronger than ever. God we ask you for your strength & guidance during this time.”

Per his social media, Kruchten had committed to play football at Marist College.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the district for a statement on his death.

