‘Love Island USA’ star accused of threatening to kill Cobb officer at the Battery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have charged a “Love Island USA” star for threatening to kill an officer at the Battery Atlanta.

Officers arrested Hannah Smith, who was featured on season 6 of the reality TV show, on Sept. 30 for terroristic threats and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

According to the incident report, it started at the Coca-Cola Roxy, which was hosting the Gracie Abrams concert that night. Security called the police to escort Smith from the theater for disorderly conduct.

As police and an EMT escorted Smith toward the Orange parking deck, she allegedly punched the EMT in the arm.

An officer told Smith and her friends they would have to leave. The officer wrote that Smith proceeded to yell and curse at him before she walked toward the officer and tried to punch him.

“Smith, while on the ground sitting, attempted to kick me multiple times, but again did not make contact,” according to the officer’s report.

They placed Smith into the back of a patrol car when she allegedly told an officer “I am going to kill you and your sister.”

Smith mentioned multiple times that she had a podcast and fans. When they got to the jail, she refused to get out of the car until someone else in the car was arrested.

“I advised to her that no one was in the front seat of the vehicle, however, Smith still refused to exit the vehicle. I then got another officer from inside the jail to the sally port to assist me with taking Smith out of the vehicle. She eventually exited the vehicle without issue,” the officer wrote.

Cobb County jail records show Smith is out on $8,000 bond. She has not publicly commented on her arrest on social media.

