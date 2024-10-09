Counterfeit bust: Investigators seized fake goods at DeKalb County shopping plaza

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — After a months-long investigation, officials have confiscated counterfeit goods at a shopping plaza in DeKalb County.

Since April, Chamblee’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) joined forces with investigators for the trademark holders to tackle retail sales of counterfeit merchandise.

On Tuesday, the CID and investigators conducted 14 search warrants at different retail stores inside the Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway.

Chamblee officials said during the operation, investigators seized items with counterfeit trademarked logos

At this time, the exact amount of the counterfeit merchandise seized is unknown but will be available once the investigation is complete.

Authorities did not say if there were any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

