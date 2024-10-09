Man found trafficking, manufacturing marijuana inside Georgia home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Georgia man is facing several charges after investigators found illegal drugs in his home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Monday, Monroe County deputies served a search warrant at a home on Old Dames Ferry Road.
During the search, Monroe County investigators said they found a huge amount of drugs inside the home.
Authorities recovered 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 1200 grams of wax marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC infused vape cartilages, several guns, scales, a money counting machine, and a large undisclosed amount of cash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 rushed to hospital after wrong way driver causes fiery crash on I-20
- HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES: Time to evacuate ‘coming to a close,’ officials urge residents get out now
- Colbie Young: UGA wide receiver suspended ‘indefinitely’ after arrest for assault on unborn child
Authorities arrested the homeowner, 32-year-old Larry Akins. He was charged with manufacturing wax marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug-related objects possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of Schedule I drugs (mushrooms).
Akins was booked into the Monroe County jail and is being held without bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group