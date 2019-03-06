R. Kelly in new interview: 'I didn't do this stuff'

The R&B singer, out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night.
In an excerpt, Kelly tells King that rumors of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are, "Not true.
"Whether they're old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true," Kelly said.
When King persisted in questioning, Kelly angrily responded, "Stop it. Y'all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me!"
He broke down in tears as he hit his hands together and says, "I'm fighting for my (expletive) life."
