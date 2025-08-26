Mother accused of hitting child with vehicle for missing school bus

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after allegedly hitting her child with a vehicle in the school’s parking lot last week.

Deputies in Hamilton County, Tenn., said on Aug. 19, Misty Sue Coleman became angry after her child missed the school bus.

Authorities said as the child was exiting the vehicle, Coleman sped up, hitting the student’s right ankle before driving away without stopping.

According to school staff, the student reported the incident to the principal’s office, visibly upset.

School surveillance footage reviewed by deputies confirmed the student’s account, showing the vehicle accelerating while the child was partially outside, and leaving the parking lot with the door still open.

Coleman is charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case, but no further details have been released due to the involvement of a minor.

