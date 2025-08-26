UGA pauses Sigma Chi fraternity pledging after hazing, alcohol abuse allegations

The University of Georgia confirmed that it has paused pledging activities for one of its fraternities that is under a police investigation.

The university said it received a hazing and alcohol complaint regarding the Sigma Chi fraternity on Aug. 12. The complaint was first reported to campus police.

The report claims “gross student misconduct and abuse” and that incoming freshman were forced to drink alcohol “beyond their capacity.” It also accused fraternity leaders of making pledges send videos of themselves chugging alcohol during the summer.

A UGA spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that Athens-Clarke County Police is handling the investigation since the fraternity is located off campus.

“Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure. The initial complaint referenced two different fraternities, but one of them (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) has since been allowed to resume activities following a thorough review,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Sigma Chi national board for a statement.

