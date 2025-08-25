Mom charged after elementary student fired gun at Gwinnett school toilet

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 9-year-old accused of firing a gun at an elementary school, destroying a toilet, failed to secure the weapon in her home, police said.

Police say the Meadowcreek Elementary School student brought a 9-millimeter handgun to school and discharged it in a restroom, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported.

The child’s mother, Deevashea Webb, has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct for allegedly failing to secure the firearm properly.

“I would like parents to lock up their guns,” said Amanda Paniagua, a Meadowcreek parent who expressed relief that the shooting occurred in an empty restroom.

Gwinnett County School Police said Webb kept the gun in a lockbox with a broken lock, which she reportedly knew about but did not fix.

Additionally, the arrest warrant states that Webb did not check her son’s backpack on the morning of the incident, Aug. 14.

Following the incident, the Gwinnett County school board approved a plan to have unarmed security officers patrol elementary school perimeters and ensure doors are locked.

While weapons detectors are being installed in middle and high schools, they are not planned for elementary campuses.

The district aims to eventually have a school resource officer at every elementary school.

Mario Calderon, another parent, commented on the new security measures, saying, “At least they’re doing something, and I hope they do the metal detectors outdoors.”

Webb was arrested Wednesday and released on a $1,500 bond. Details about the disciplinary action and criminal charges against her son have not been disclosed.

