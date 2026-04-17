Lab worker buys Chick-fil-A, Old Navy gift cards, clothing with patients’ credit cards, police say

Police have identified a woman accused of stealing credit card information to purchase clothing, food and other items. Investigators said she used her job as a lab worker to commit the crimes.

Villa Rica police arrested T’Keyah Bradshaw on April 4.

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The investigation started nearly three years when victims say they saw charges on their credit cars they didn’t approve of. Police said the victims noticed the charges after they visited a local medical lab office.

Investigators determined that Bradshaw, who worked at the lab, took photos of the victims’ credit cards when they left their purses unattended.

Bradshaw allegedly used the credit cards to purchase $385.76 worth of items on Fashion Nova, $68.50 in Old Navy gift cards, a $32.47 Chick-fil-A DoorDash order and another DoorDash order for $17.48.

Carroll County jail records show Bradshaw remains booked on nine counts of fraud financial/identity fraud and an additional charge of financial transaction card fraud.

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