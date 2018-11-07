Want to sit with your kids on planes? It's going to cost you!

ATLANTA - If you are flying, you usually have to pay extra to pick your seat.
Even parents traveling with small children have to pay more, or risk being split up on the plane.
"It adds up. I mean, it's probably $25 more per ticket to guarantee your seats," said Mark Dechant, whose family flies about twice a year.
Channel 2 Action News checked flights from Charlotte to Los Angeles. On American Airlines, it was $50 more to pick each seat. On Delta, it was $60 more.
So, for a family of four, you're talking hundreds of dollars more.
It turns out there actually are things you can do to keep from paying extra fees and still sit together. Our investigation, Thursday at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}