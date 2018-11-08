ATLANTA - Walmart, like other retailers this year, isn’t waiting for Black Friday to launch its holiday shopping deals.
Early Thursday, Walmart unveiled not only the deals it will be offering on Black Friday but also some “doorbusters” that are available beginning today.
In the run-up to Black Friday, in addition to the doorbusters, select deals will be available online starting at 10 p.m. Nov. 21, the day before Thanksgiving.
The retailer’s Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will be preceded by a “Light Up Black Friday” party for customers that will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and feature free coffee and cookies.
Here are a few deals you can get in advance of Black Friday, available starting today:
Farberware Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39
meShare 1080p Mini Cameras 2 Pack: $39.99
Samsung Galaxy 7” Tab E Lite: $69.99
Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoop: $129
Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $169
Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline: $179
Sharp 50” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $249
Lenovo Ideapad 320 15.6” Laptop: $299
Sharp 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $299
Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6” Laptop: $349
RCA 65” Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $399
Dell G3 15.6” Gaming Laptop i5/8/1050: $699
Dell Inspiron 15 5570 15.6” HD Laptop: $479
HP Pavilion x360 15.6” Convertible Laptop: $529
Deals that will be available for Black Friday (starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving) include:
PHONES, TVS, LAPTOPS:
Altec Smart Home Security System: $69
iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless: $99
iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk: $299
Google Home Mini Aqua – Walmart Exclusive: $25
Google Home Hub: $99
Hover-1 Liberty Hoverboard: $99
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $99
Hisense 40” Class 1080p TV: $99
Hisense 55” Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $248
Samsung GS7 on Straight Talk: $199
Samsung J7 Crown on Straight Talk: $79
HP 15” Touch Notebook: $259
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: $599
HP Pavilion x360 Notebook: $499
HP Stream 11 Notebook: $159
iPad 6th Generation: $249
LG 37’’ 2.1 300W Sound Bar: $99
RCA Projector: $49
Sharp / TCL 65” Class 4K Roku Smart TV: $398
Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle: $199
Vivitar Aero-View Video Drone: $69
Xbox ONE X 1TB Console: $399
Xbox ONE S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle: $199
TOYS:
Select Board Games: $5 or $10
Select Disney Princess Dolls: $5
Select Fisher-Price Toys: $5
Select Huffy Kid’s Bikes: $36
Baby Alive Better Now Baby: $10
Giant Plush Dino, Sloth or Unicorn: $20
Hatchimals HatchiBabies Foxfin: $34.88
Hot Wheels Die-Cast Vehicles 50 Pack: $25
Equip 1-Person Travel Hammock: $10
Football, Basketball or Soccer Ball: $9
Ryan’s World Giant Golden Egg – Walmart Exclusive: $34.82
Sharper Image Streaming Drone: $38
HOME:
Farberware K Cup Brewer, Griddle, or Copper Waffle Maker: $9.96
Shark Ion RV700 Vacuum: $179
Dyson V6 Origin Cordless Vacuum: $159
Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker: $59
8-Pc. Comforter Set: $34
Bath Towel or Washcloth 6 Pack: $1.60
Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set: $24
Hotel Style Bath Towel or Bundle 4 Pack: $5
Tasty 30-Pc. Cookware Set: $99 (Special Buy; Includes Google Home Mini)
Blackstone 28” Griddle Cooking Station: $118
