Zoo Atlanta undergoes biggest (and priciest) expansion project

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is undergoing its biggest and priciest expansion project that supporters said will change your zoo experience.

Channel 2's Wendy Corona spoke with the president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta, Raymond B. King, about the $50 million project.

"In my mind we’re almost going to be a new zoo," King said.

King has good reason for excitement over the construction happening around the zoo. The grand new view was announced in 2014, and groundbreaking happened last year.

The project is expanding the zoo footprint by nearly five acres -- and that's not all.

"A new entrance, a new ticketing building, a huge, new African savanna," King said. "That is just a complete game changer that extends the amount of walkways we have."

The expansion includes more walkways, a larger footprint and a new African savanna that triples the size of the current one and will bring in more elephants for the public to enjoy.

"It really needs it. It's terrific. It's great news. It's great for the animals. It's great for the people," zoo visitor Sergio Sartori said.

The new facility will be able to house up to seven elephants, including two bulls.

The original estimate was $38 million, but construction costs, including steel tariffs, have bumped the cost up to $50 million, of which Zoo Atlanta has fully funded.

"It's nice to see the animals so up close. The environment they have now is beautiful. If they expand on that, I think that's a good thing," zoo visitor Laurie Zittnan said.

The city is building a new parking structure in Grant Park that zoo patrons will be able to benefit from. Another new structure is Savanna Hall, a venue for events that King believes will be key for hospitality in a city that continues to draw visitors.

Historic tax credits have also helped with the total cost because the Atlanta Cyclorama was moved to the Atlanta History Center.

