YSL trial: Closing arguments set to begin with 2 defendants left in longest trial in state history

ATLANTA — The longest trial in state history will enter its final stretch on Monday.

Closing arguments are expected to begin in the Young Slime Life trial at the Fulton County courthouse. Attorneys

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, are the only defendants remaining in the YSL trial. The other defendants took pleas or had their cases severed. Rapper Young Thug, the most prominent defendant in the case, reached a non-negotiated plea.

Defense lawyers for the two remaining defendants want the judge to direct the jury to issue a not guilty verdict. That requires the lawyers to argue that no reasonable person could find that the state had proved Kendrick and Stillwell guilty.

Channel 2 Action News will have a reporter in the courtroom for Monday’s proceedings and bring you the latest starting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group