Young father paralyzed after dead tree branch fell on him moves to Shepherd Center

ATLANTA — A Georgia tree worker and young father who became paralyzed after a tree branch fell on his head is now getting treatment from one of the top rehabilitation centers in the country.

Evan Parker was on a tree worksite in February when a dead tree branch suddenly fell and hit him. The 21-year-old is now paralyzed from the shoulders down.

After multiple surgeries at Northside Gwinnett hospital, his family shared that he is now in the care of the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

“The Shepherd Center has elected to take him on for 30 days as a charitable case to help him regain his life. The hope is that the Shepherd Center can offer him even more time in their generous care but there’s no guarantee on that. Yet,” according to an update on his family’s GoFundMe page.

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Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with his parents after the accident. They said it was hard to see their son struggling.

“It’s so scary to walk into the room and see your baby like that. It’s the worst,” Evan’s mother, Kesha Guzman, said.

“No one ever expects this, and when this happens you have to hold yourself together,” Evan’s father, Laren Parker, said.

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Evan’s family has set up a Facebook group where family, friends and community members can follow his progress at the Shepherd Center. You can click here to see his family’s posts.

Family and friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help support Evan’s recovery.

His parents said their son had limited insurance and they’ll face overwhelming medical and rehabilitation expenses, including future home renovations.

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