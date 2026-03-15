What to know now ahead of severe weather threat for early Monday

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move across north Georgia on Monday during the overnight and early morning hours.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, the storms will have damaging wind gusts and the potential to produce tornadoes, including an isolated stronger tornado. There is also a low risk for some hail.

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The line of storms will be to our west in parts of Tennessee and Alabama late Sunday night.

During the overnight hours, those storms will first move into northwest Georgia then through metro Atlanta in the early morning hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be fine-tuning the timeline as new data comes in, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

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SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY

March and April are the peak severe weather season for north Georgia, so it’s important to have a severe weather safety plan.

First, make sure you have multiple ways to get tornado watch or tornado warning alerts. Download the free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts sent straight to your phone when a tornado watch or tornado warning is issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 will come on the air immediately when a tornado warning is issued and stay on the air until the threat is over.

Know your county and be able to identify it on a map. Weather warnings include county names, and our maps have county outlines. Severe Weather Team 2 will get hyper-local tracking any tornadoes, but knowing counties helps.

Familiarize yourself with where your county is, but also make sure you know the counties that surround yours as well.

If a tornado warning is issued, know the safest place to be.

Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home such as basement, closet or bathroom. Stay away from windows and exterior walls. If you are in a mobile home or outside, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself from debris.

If a shelter isn’t available, stay in a low-lying area such as a ditch. But do not get under an overpass or bridge.

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