Small plane makes emergency belly landing at Athens airport

ATHENS, Ga. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday at the Athens airport, according to officials.

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Athens-Clarke County Fire Department said they responded to the Athens-Ben Epps Airport after reports of an emergency plane landing.

Earlier in the day, a plane experienced a landing gear malfunction and had to make a belly landing on the runway, according to the ACCFD.

Officials say there were two people on board the plane at the time.

Despite the emergency landing, authorities say no fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials praised responding crews for their quick response.

Just yesterday, a pilot landed a small plane on Highway 74 in Peachtree City after the engine failed.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to the plane’s owner, who said both the pilot and student on board landed the plane without damaging it or hurting anyone, including themselves.

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