2 convicted felons arrested after I-20 chase ends in crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase that started on Interstate 20 has ended with two convicted felons being arrested.

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Around 12:15 p.m. on March 11, a Newton County deputy spotted a Genesis G70 traveling about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on I-20 eastbound.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, authorities say the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

Deputies say the chase continued off I- 20 onto Alcovy Road, where the driver failed to yield and hit a white SUV before leaving the scene and continuing south toward Elm Street and U.S. Highway 278. While traveling on Pace Street, authorities say the driver hit a pickup truck.

Officials said no injuries were reported in either crash.

The chase ended in the parking lot of Covington Fire Station 21, where the driver and a front-seat passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away. Deputies and officers with the Covington police later found the two suspects hiding under the Cricket Frog Trail bridge near Emory Street and arrested them.

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Two passengers who were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle were detained at the scene but later released.

During a search of the car, deputies said they found a handgun that investigators believe belonged to the driver.

Authorities identified the driver as Nathan Roach, 24, of Norcross. He faces numerous charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, aggressive driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Roach also faces multiple traffic-related charges, including speeding, failure to yield, and passing on the shoulder.

The passenger, Kemori Bigsby, 18, of Stone Mountain, was arrested and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and failure to wear a seat belt.

Investigators say both suspects are convicted felons.

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