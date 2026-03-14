Man speeding away from ICE agents facing homicide charges after hitting, killing GA woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of killing a Savannah area teacher while trying to speed away from ICE agents is now facing homicide charges in her death.

Police said data from Oscar Vasquez-Lopez’s truck shows he was driving 68 mph in a 35-mph zone when he hit Dr. Linda Davis’s car, killing her.

Davis’s car was so damaged that firefighters had to cut open the roof to get her out.

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“She was conscious upon their arrival, but they could not get her out of the vehicle because of the damage of the vehicle,” Officer Kirby Pulliam with the Chatham County Police Department said during a court hearing this week.

Vasquez-Lopez had been under a final deportation order since 2024.

Chatham County officials said their officers are not allowed to engage in high-speed chases for this very reason.

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