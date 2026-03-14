Sleeping GA man thrown from home as violent EF-2 tornado ripped through small town

MARSHALLVILLE, Ga. — A middle Georgia man was thrown out of his home this week as a tornado ripped his home apart, trapping his mother in the debris.

An EF-2 tornado plowed through Marshville early Thursday morning, producing winds up to 112 mph, WMAZ-TV reports.

Terrence Fields was asleep as the storm came for his home. He woke up flat on his back in the mud and rain after the storm tore his home apart.

That’s when he realized his mother was still inside.

“God is good. I’m glad that the Lord was with me and my mama and everybody else that lives out here, because it could have been a tragedy worse than this,” Fields told the TV station.

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Emergency crews spent at least 45 minutes trying to get another woman out of a house trailer that was shredded by the storm.

“They had to literally cut the trailer out from around it. She was down in the trailer. They couldn’t get her out otherwise,” said Roy Yoder, director of the Macon County Emergency Management Agency.

The Red Cross ended up helping about 60 people who were displaced by the storms.

This storm was just one of three that touched down in that area on Thursday.

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