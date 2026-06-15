Teen street racer hits innocent man, car reached 121 mph, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teen faces serious felony charges after police say he raced on an interstate and injured an innocent driver.

A man was just driving up Interstate 985 just before sunrise on Thursday when police say two racers changed his life.

Investigators say the cars hit 121 mph near Woodward Mill Road. One of them slammed into the man, who police say had nothing to do with the race.

Police say the driver who hit him was 17 years old and ran off without stopping to help.

By Friday, police charged Engerberth Mejia Rivera and booked him into the jail.

The man he left behind is recovering from broken bones.

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