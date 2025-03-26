You can help raise money for childhood cancer research by grabbing a sandwich Wednesday

ATLANTA — Raising money for childhood cancer research can be as easy as grabbing lunch.

Wednesday marks Jersey Mike’s Subs’ Day of Giving. They say 100% of purchases made at restaurants in metro Atlanta, Columbus, Athens and Macon will go directly to Atlanta-based nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer.

Purchases made in the store, online and in the app all count toward the Day of Giving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Since 1975, CURE says they have raised millions of dollars to advance research and lobby for legislation.

CURE also works to support the families of thousands of children with cancer across Georgia.

If you’d like to donate directly to CURE, you can do so by clicking here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group