Officer Matt Cooper leads run in his honor 1 year after suspect shot him in head

    By: Christian Jennings

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - It will be an exciting and emotional day in the Covington community as an officer shot in the line of duty will lead a run in his honor.

    Channel 2 Action News has been following Officer Matt Cooper's journey since 2018. A suspect shot Cooper in the head when he responded to a shoplifting call on Labor Day last year. 

    Cooper had several surgeries in the following months and has been putting his heart and soul into physical therapy since then. Today, Cooper is reaching his goal of leading the department's annual Fuzz Run 5K. 

