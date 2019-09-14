Officer Matt Cooper leads run in his honor 1 year after suspect shot him in head

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - It will be an exciting and emotional day in the Covington community as an officer shot in the line of duty will lead a run in his honor.
Channel 2 Action News has been following Officer Matt Cooper's journey since 2018. A suspect shot Cooper in the head when he responded to a shoplifting call on Labor Day last year.
Cooper had several surgeries in the following months and has been putting his heart and soul into physical therapy since then. Today, Cooper is reaching his goal of leading the department's annual Fuzz Run 5K.
We're LIVE at the start line and will be speaking with Cooper's fellow officers and family, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Officer Matt Cooper just finished his mile! pic.twitter.com/flgykkKU0e— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 14, 2019
Officer Matt Cooper is here and ready to run!!! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/f9EsW8BGKJ— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 14, 2019
This was @cpd1stnGA Ofc. Matt Cooper at yesterday's race expo! That's his daughter with him. What an inspiration to the community! Cooper was shot in the face while on a call last year. Today he'll run a mile in the annual Fuzz Run! Join me at 7am on @wsbtv! #cooperstrong pic.twitter.com/t5iN0YB3b2— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 14, 2019
