Woman’s body found in west Georgia lake over 4 years ago. Do you recognize her?

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Troup County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found in a lake in May of 2021.

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Troup County deputies recovered a decomposed body from West Point Lake on May 15, 2021. The remains were later examined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which determined the victim was a Black woman.

However, authorities say they have not been able to determine her identity or how she died.

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The sheriff’s office partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to create a facial reconstruction based on the skull that was recovered. Investigators hope the images will spark recognition and help identify the woman.

Anyone who recognizes the reconstruction or knows of a missing person matching the description around May 15, 2021, is urged to call Inv. Clay Bryant at 706-883-1616.

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