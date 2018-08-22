0 Woman suspects burglary at her midtown apartment was an inside job

A woman who just moved in to one of the new condos springing up into midtown Atlanta has a warning about burglars who made their way into her secure highrise.

She told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she picked the Modera Midtown because they advertise it as a safe and secure place to live. Its just one of many new high rises going up in the heart of midtown.

When Fernandes interviewed the victim inside her apartment on Wednesday she said this burglary doesn't make sense and that she believes it was probably an inside job.

"We pay a lot to live here, and we should feel safe," the victim told us.

The woman asked us not to reveal her identity because she doesn't feel safe.

One month ago, police said the resident captured two suspected burglars using a crowbar to try to get into her unit.

The building just opened up in January, even though it's not totally finished. Construction workers are still finishing up some units.

The victim set up her own surveillance camera the day she moved in. Three days later, police say the camera captured two burglars coming in, and the video shows that they knew exactly where the camera was mounted, even though the camera wasn’t in plain sight.

"He just dropped his head and the guy behind him had his head down too and in that video they had a red dolly," she said.

The victim said the suspects used the dolly to steal her 500-pound safe out of her bedroom. It contained guns and some cash. She's wondering how the suspects even made it up to her floor because you need a key fob to get anywhere in the building.

Fernandes contacted the owners of the building and they sent this statement:

“We take matters regarding crime at our community very seriously - and share the concerns of the resident. While we cannot guarantee that incidents like this won’t occur at our community, we are working diligently to address them - and put practices in place that will deter similar incidents from occurring in the future…”

If you have information that can help police, call crime stoppers at 404-577-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous.



