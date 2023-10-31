Woman suing Braves, World Series MVP after she says ball tossed into stands hit her in the eye

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who attended a World Series game at Truist Park has filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta Braves and World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the suit filed in Cobb County Superior Court on Oct. 25.

The plaintiff said she attended Game 3 of the 2021 World Series with her husband and brother-in-law. During the fifth inning of the game, the woman said Soler tossed a ball into the stands that hit her directly in her eye.

“The ball was thrown with such speed and force that Ms. (name redacted) had no time to react or to avoid the impact of the ball,” the suit said.

In the lawsuit, the woman’s attorneys alleged that she suffered from multiple fractures and swelling to her eyes that will require long-term medical care. She is seeking compensatory damages.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Braves for a statement. The team declined to comment.

The team website does have a warning under its security measures reminding fans to stay alert during the game.

“Stay Alert! Fans assume all risk and danger incidental to the game of baseball, whether occurring prior to, during or subsequent to, the actual playing of the game, including specifically (but not exclusively), the danger of being injured by thrown or batted balls, thrown or broken bats, persons or other items and projectiles. For the safety of every guest, all guests must stay alert and be aware of their surroundings.”

