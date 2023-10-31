Former University of Georgia star Stetson Bennett likely out for the season for Rams

LOS ANGELES — Former University of Georgia football star Stetson Bennett is unlikely to suit up for the Los Angeles Rams for the rest of the season, according to Rams Head Coach Sean McVay.

The Rams placed the former Georgia quarterback on the non-football injury/illness list back on Sept. 13. McVay did not say what issues Bennett has been facing and would only describe them as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

The question about Bennett’s return arose after former University of Georgia star Matthew Stafford injured his thumb in the Rams’ 40-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

“I’m not ready to say that he won’t be back with us at all this year, but it’s probably less likely than it is likely he would be,” McVay told reporters about Bennett, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team named Bennett as its backup quarterback for Stafford before he was placed on the non-football injury list.

