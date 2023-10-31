Georgia is among the 20 most haunted hotspots in the country

ATLANTA — Is Lake Lanier truly haunted? Does the ghost of an organist truly play at Fox Theatre?

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, people from all across the metro report hundreds of ghost sightings each year in Georgia. So much so, that Casinos.com has ranked Georgia at #11 for the most haunted hotspots in the USA.

Casinos.com said it monitored the number of ghost sightings per state over the last year through GhostsofAmerica.com and found that there were 1,057 ghost sightings in the Peach State over the last year.

Topping the list was Texas, with nearly 5,000 sightings. Coming in last was Kentucky, with 706.

If you want to read more about the ghost sightings across Georgia, CLICK HERE. Here is Casinos.com list of the spookiest states.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 The Fox Theatre A mainstay in midtown Atlanta, the Fox Theatre was built in 1928, and originally intended to be the headquarters for the Atlanta Shriners. It was eventually leased to movie mogul William Fox, who converted it into a movie palace. Today, theatre is home to concerts and stage shows off all kinds, Among the features of the theatre is the infamous organ. An old organist who used to play in the theatre had his ashes scattered there after they died and is said to still linger behind. Over the years, employees of the Fox have said they can hear him play his favorite tunes after hours. That is just one of many reasons why people say the Fox Theatre is haunted. (PHOTO: The Fox Theater)

