This Georgia cemetery was named one of the world’s most haunted hotspots

SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Friday the 13th here and Halloween just around the corner, you may be looking for places to get into spooky season spirit.

One of the most haunted places in the world can be found right here in Georgia. Planet Cruise named Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah as the No. 7 “World’s Most Haunted Hotspots”

The travel website analyzed TripAdvisor data and looked at how many times a review mentioned how “haunted” or “spooky” the destination was.

Here are the top 10: Mary Kings Close in Edinburgh, Scotland; Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia; The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado; Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast, Northern Ireland; St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida; Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan¸ India; Bonaventure Cemetery near Savannah, Georgia; Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana; Catacombs of Paris in France; and Tower of London in the United Kingdom.

Bonaventure Cemetery, created in 1846, sits on acres of the former Bonaventure Plantation site. The City of Savannah later purchased it in 1907 and is one of five cemeteries that the city owns.

You may recognize Bonaventure from the cover of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt, which was later adapted in a Clint Eastwood movie.

If you are interested in visiting, the gates are open from open daily from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Bonaventure Cemetery offers free, guided tours every second Saturday and Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. The tours take about an hour and are limited to 30 people.

