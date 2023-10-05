16 terrifying attractions await Halloween lovers at Six Flags Fright Fest

AUSTELL, Ga. — When the calendar flips to October, it’s time for some seasonal fun. Whether you’re looking for Oktoberfest foods, trick-or-treating for the kids, or haunted terrors for the adults, Six Flags Fright Fest offers just what the doctor ordered—Doctor Fright, that is.

Doctor Fright’s Dead Man’s Party is one of the live shows at Six Flags during Fright Fest. The amusement park features 16 terrifying haunted attractions, including haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows.

“Six Flags Over Georgia offers one of the largest Halloween events in the Southeast, and this year we’ve elevated the fear and excitement to our highest level ever,” said Six Flags Over Georgia’s David Zellner. “Our incredible lineup includes not only frightening experiences but also family-friendly entertainment, incorporating state-of-the-art makeup, props, and special effects, elevating the guest experience throughout the fall.”

Doctor's office becomes a haunted house at Six Flags Fright Fest

New attractions in 2023 include “Aesthetic,” a doctor’s office that quickly turns into a haunted attraction. There’s “Freak Show,” a predecessor to “Carnival of Chaos,” full of clowns. There’s “Nyctophobia” that will terrify people afraid of the dark. Fan favorites “Serial Neighbor” and “Carnival of Chaos” return this season.

“Kids Boo Fest” offers daytime thrills for little monsters, allowing them to enjoy family-friendly fun with a Trick-or-Treat trail, pumpkin decorating, spooktacular storytelling, Halloween-themed games, and the park’s kid-friendly rides. Young guests can even meet some of the characters inspired by the park’s Monster Mansion animatronics.

“Oktoberfest” happens on select dates through Oct. 29. It gives guests the chance to savor a unique menu of seasonal brews and German-inspired cuisine. Notable menu items offered during the festival include honey mustard chicken skewers, cheddar pierogis, German potato salad, stuffed pretzels, caramel apple bars, and more.

