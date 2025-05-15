Local

Woman spots man watching her from Planet Fitness ceiling

By WSBTV.com News Staff
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A Georgia man is facing a peeping tom charge almost a year after a woman says she caught him watching her.

According to a police report obtained by WJBF, a woman says she was using the tanning bed at a Planet Fitness in May 2024 when she saw a man in the ceiling watching her.

She quickly got dressed and reported it to the manager, who called police.

Investigators were able to identify the man as Alton Bernard Sapp of Augusta.

Nearly a year later, Sapp was arrested and is facing a misdemeanor peeping tom charge. He was booked into the Aiken County, South Carolina Detention Center.

