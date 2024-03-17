Woman shot while sitting in driveway with 2-year-old son, Ga. police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a suspect who officials say shot a woman who was sitting in her driveway with her family.

LaGrange police said on Saturday at 11:43 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Truitt Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was in a car parked in a driveway with her two-year-old son and his father when several rounds of gunfire suddenly struck her vehicle.

Police confirmed one bullet hit the victim. No one else in the car was injured during the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

