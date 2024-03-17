1 shot, 1 injured during attempted robbery near popular Atlanta restaurant, police say

ATLANTA — Two men are recovering at the hospital after officials say they were injured during an attempted robbery.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of shots fired on Howell Mill Road near Hattie B’s Hot Chicken.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and a man who had a broken leg. Both were taken to the hospital and are stable.

The victims have not been identified.

According to the investigation, the two men were walking to their vehicle when they discovered that someone had broken into it.

After calling 911, officials said the men were waiting for officers when two individuals drove up to them and tried to rob them. One of the men exchanged gunfire with the suspects and was shot.

During the exchange of gunfire, officials said the other man broke his leg while running away from the scene.

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

