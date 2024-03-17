5 UGA students save driver, two children from vehicle crash in creek, sheriff’s office says

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — An East Georgia sheriff’s office is giving five students from the University of Georgia a “heartfelt shout out” after they saved three lives.

According to the sheriff’s office, the five students, Jane McArdle, Mary McCollum, Eleanor Cart, Clarke Jones and Kaitlyn Iannace, were driving down the roadway when they saw a white SUV leave the road and roll into the creek at Ellison Bridge Road.

Sheriff’s deputies said the students “quickly turned around, went to the crash site and without hesitation jumped in the water and pulled the driver and two children out of the car.”

The sheriff’s office thanked the students for their quick thinking and bravery, saying it was absolutely admirable.

“We are grateful you were in the right place at the right time,” the sheriff’s office said, adding “Great work by everyone involved. Sardis Police Department, Burke County EMA - GA and Burke County Georgia 911. We make a great team.”

