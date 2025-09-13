Woman says she punched gator to save her puppy

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — A Florida woman bravely fought off an alligator to save her four-month-old puppy, Dax, from being dragged into a creek behind her home in Land O’Lakes last week.

Danie Wright was walking her dog near a stagnant creek when an alligator suddenly attacked, grabbing Dax by his collar and pulling him into the water, CNN affiliate WTSP reported.

Wright responded by punching the alligator repeatedly until it released the puppy.

“I freaking fought an alligator and won,” Wright said, reflecting on the harrowing experience.

Wright described the moment she realized her dog was in danger. “I heard a squeal. And I got pulled, so he’s — the alligator had him by his air tag and drags him,” she recounted.

The alligator, estimated to be around 5 feet long, was concealed by floating water moss, which provided excellent camouflage.

“And I just punched and punched and punched, and I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go, like, he unclamped a little. And I pulled out, but his teeth were like here and just drug down my arm,” Wright said.

After the attack, trappers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived and successfully captured the alligator.

Wright urged other dog owners to be vigilant near water.

“Be careful with your dogs. You know, these alligators are no joke,” she warned.

Wright also advised against distractions while walking pets, saying, “I learned to be more alert, constantly walk around. I’m looking at my phone all the time. Leave your phone at home, you know, pay attention.”

Although alligator attacks on dogs are not officially tracked, wildlife officials note that dogs are common targets for these reptiles.

