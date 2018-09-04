Woman killed during police chase was begging driver to stop, family says

ATLANTA - The godmother of a young woman killed during a police chase in Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News her loved one was begging the driver to stop his car when they crashed down an embankment off I-85.
We told you about this deadly crash Sunday night. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound exit for North Druid Hills Road.
The emotional interview with the victim's loved ones, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Atlanta police said the officer tried to pull over the driver, headed southbound on I-75 at 17th Street, but investigators said the driver refused to stop. According to police, he exited at Fulton Street but then got back on the interstate, headed north with state troopers on his tail.
The chase continued on I-85 north until the driver exited on North Druid Hills Road. Investigators said as he rounded a a curve, he lost control of his car and crashed into the guardrail before plunging down an embankment.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police identified the driver as Jaron Hester, 30. Hester and his girlfriend, Alivia Stiggers, were taking Jeanty home after a night of bowling.
“Jazmin loved her family. She loved her mom. Her sister. Her 11-year-old sister,” Jeanty's godmother, Sintera Graham, told Channel 2's Michael Seiden via Skype on Tuesday.
Hester and Stiggers are recovering at Grady Hospital.
Investigators told Seiden, Hester will face charges when they are released from the hospital.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}