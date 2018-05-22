Woman had meth in car when she crashed into playground, officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash into a daycare’s playground.
Coweta County officials said they found drugs in the 25-year-old woman’s car after it crashed on Wednesday. Authorities also said there were warrants out for her.
The suspect caused hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage to the local playground.
