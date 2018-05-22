  • Woman had meth in car when she crashed into playground, officials say

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash into a daycare’s playground.

    Coweta County officials said they found drugs in the 25-year-old woman’s car after it crashed on Wednesday. Authorities also said there were warrants out for her. 

    The suspect caused hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage to the local playground.

    We’ll show you video of the moment the woman crashed into a playground, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman had meth in car when she crashed into playground, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia Primary 2018: Channel 2 is your home for all-day election coverage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Patient says she woke up from surgery in hotel room with sandwich in hand

  • Headline Goes Here

    Voter shoots self outside Atlanta polling station

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 Coweta County schools on lockdown after person seen nearby with gun