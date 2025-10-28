Woman found dead behind business in north Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A 29-year-old woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead behind a business on Broad Street in Rome on the morning of Oct. 28.

Emergency personnel from the Rome Police Department and Rome-Floyd Fire/EMS responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. Despite efforts to provide medical aid, the woman was declared dead at the scene, Rome police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had recently walked to the location where she was found. Authorities have stated that there is no evidence of foul play, and the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The Coroner’s Office took the body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further examination. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family members are notified.

