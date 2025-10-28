Gas leak closes stretch of busy midtown Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A gas leak was reported on a busy road in midtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a road closure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that crews responded to a gas leak at the 400 block of Ponce de Leon Ave, resulting in the temporary closure of the road between Boulevard and Charles Allen Drive.

Firefighters confirmed the presence of an active gas leak upon arrival and are collaborating with Atlanta Gas Light to ensure the area remains safe while the leak is contained.

The closure of Ponce De Leon Ave is a precautionary measure to protect public safety as efforts to contain the leak continue.

The cause of the gas leak has not been disclosed, and the duration of the road closure remains uncertain.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more and will have the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group