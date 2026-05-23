Gunshots heard near White House lawn; reporters run for cover

The White House lawn was cleared Saturday after apparent gunshots were heard, ABC News reported.

Reporters were told to go shelter in place in the White House Press Briefing Room.

In a social media post, the Secret Service said it was aware of reports of shots fired near the White House.

“We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the Secret Service said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that the agency is on scene and assisting the Secret Service.

“We will update the public as we’re able,” Patel said.

Reporters in the White House were told to shelter in place. Agents told them to “get down,” CNN reported.

Selina Wang, a reporter for ABC News, said on social media she heard dozens of shots.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

This is a developing story.

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