Woman charged with meth possession after leading deputy on chase from Georgia to Alabama

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama woman was arrested after leading a Georgia deputy in a chase across state lines.

On Saturday just before 9 a.m., a deputy with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on Jacksonville Road on a 2000 Jeep Cherokee for a tail light violation.

When the deputy turned his patrol car’s blue lights on, the driver of the Jeep refused to stop and sped away.

The chase led the deputy into Cleburne County, Alabama on CR 14.

The deputy requested assistance from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and was able to stay with the Jeep through multiple turns until local deputies joined the pursuit.

Near Heflin, Alabama, the driver, later identified as Crystal LeAnn Coaty, 43, crashed the Jeep into the woods and then took off running.

She was quickly caught by deputies.

Once the pursuit ended, a search of her Jeep found turned up what police believe to be methamphetamine.

Coaty was arrested by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, tail light violation, failure to stop at a stop sign, and reckless driving.

“I like to see our deputies proactively patrolling Haralson County backroads, we never know just what we will run across. It is important that citizens see us, but it is especially important that those who intend to do wrong see us in unlikely places,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I would like to thank the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and help today in this pursuit. The teamwork between Haralson and Cleburne helps both agencies serve our communities better.”

