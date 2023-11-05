North Fulton County

Driver trapped in flipped SUV freed by firefighters in Alpharetta

By Jason Davis, WSBTV.com

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta firefighters and police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that ended with an SUV overturning onto its side.

On Friday afternoon, crews responded to the intersection of North Point Parkway and North Point Court and found a Lexus SUV on its side.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said on Facebook that the driver “took a slight detour that ended a little... sideways.”

The driver was unable to get out of the SUV after it flipped onto its side, so crews stabilized the SUV and cut the driver free.

The driver only received minor injuries.

Police secured the roadway during the rescue.

