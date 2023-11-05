APD: Woman in critical condition after being hit by multiple vehicles along southwest Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for those involved in an incident that left a woman in critical condition.

On Sunday, around 1 a.m. officers received a call about a person hit by a vehicle on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

When authorities arrived they found a woman with severe injuries.

The investigation revealed that the woman was hit by several vehicles. According to APD, only one vehicle remained on the scene and spoke with police.

Atlanta investigations are working to learn what led up to the incident and identify those involved.

The woman, whose age and identity have not been released was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

