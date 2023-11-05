New metro movie and TV production studios to open in early 2024, offer new employment opportunities

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A new movie studio is gearing up to open its doors in early 2024 in metro Atlanta.

Lionsgate, one of the biggest movie studios in the world, will be the lead tenant at a new film and TV complex in Douglas County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 500,000-square-foot, full-service entertainment complex will have 12 sound stages, office and support space, a restaurant, and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks.

The studio campus will not only feature multiple stages but also “class-A” office space for post-production, according to Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership.

Lionsgate Studios Atlanta will be located in the Great Point Studios, off Interstate 20 at Fairburn Road in Douglasville.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to the beautiful campus, the studio will partner with the University of West Georgia to serve as a training ground for the next generation of film and television professionals.

EDEP plans to make announcements regarding employment opportunities in the coming weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

HOA president turns herself in; leaders host ‘Forum at Camelot’ to discuss solutions for victims

©2023 Cox Media Group