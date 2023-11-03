Woman arrested with 12,000 counterfeit designer handbags and accessories in her Paulding home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County woman was arrested after a nearly monthlong investigation into counterfeit goods by the county sheriff.

Detectives began their investigation on Sept. 18 after receiving reports that an online counterfeit handbag store was operating out of a Paulding home.

The tip came from Gatekeeper Global, an international private security company that manages high-end brands’ trademarks, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a warrant to enter and search the home of Ashley Lindsey Frank in Dallas, Ga. on Oct. 4, where they found more than 12,000 fraudulent handbags, wallets, accessories, and numerous other counterfeit items, PCSO said.

Among the thousands of fake items allegedly being sold out of Frank’s home, detectives said counterfeited brands included Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabanna, Fendi, Hermes, and many others.

On Sunday, Frank turned herself in and was charged with selling goods with forged, counterfeit trademarks, service marks, and copyrighted designs, which is a felony.

“Due to the sheer volume of products that she had inside her home,” detectives said more charges could follow as the investigation continues.

The estimated value of items seized at Frank’s home would have been worth $11,675,885, had they been legitimate products, according to PCSO.

“We are glad to partner with Gatekeeper Global to help protect the brand integrity of these companies. If you see a name-brand purse, handbag, or accessory that’s for sale online and the price is too good to be true, it’s probably a counterfeit item that is manufactured in a sweatshop in a foreign country. If you buy high-end handbags or other items, please make sure you go to a reputable store to make that purchase,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this case, or other criminal activity, is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

